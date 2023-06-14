China vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023 

China host Myanmar at the Dalian Barracuda Bay Football Stadium in Dalian on Friday (June 16) in a friendly.

The Dragon's Team are looking to pick up their first win of 2023, having made a below-par start. In March, Aleksandar Jankovic's side played two friendlies against New Zealand but won neither. The first one ended in a goalless draw in Auckland before they lost 2-1 in Wellington a few days later.

With the Asia Cup coming up in January next year, China will look to up the ante and find their best form before going into the tournament. Jankovic has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Myanmar and Palestine, including key striker Wu Lei, who has scored 27 goals in 81 appearances. Tianjin Tigers midfielder Wang Qiuming is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's quest for first Asia Cup appearance since 1968 continued after their elimination in the third round of the qualifiers last year. The Chinthe lost all three group games, to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Singapore, to finish bottom of Group F.

Their poor run of form has continued in 2023, too, with Myanmar starting the year with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in the AFF Championship. Then, they lost 1-0 to India and drew 1-1 with Kyrgyzstan in the Tri-Nation Series.

Manager Michael Feichtenbeiner has called up 20 players for this month's double-header against China and Macau. Ten of them are based abroad, including Thailand-based striker Maung Maung Lwin, who's the top-scorer in the squad with nine goals. Shan United defender Zwe Khant Min is the only uncapped player in the squad.

China vs Myanmar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

China have won all four previous meetings with Myanmar, scoring 14 goals and conceding none.

This will be their first meeting since May 2018.

Myanmar are winless in 13 games, losing ten.

China are winless in 2023, drawing and losing twice apiece.

China have not scored in three of their last five games.

China vs Myanmar Prediction

China are no big hitters but have a better squad on paper than Myanmar, who are stuck in a rut at the moment.

The Dragon's Team also have home advantage, so they should be able to see off the Chinthe with ease.

Prediction: China 2-0 Myanmar

China vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: China

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

