China vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

China host Palestine at the Dalian Barracuda Bay Football Stadium in Dalian on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.

The Dragon's Team are coming off a stunning 4-0 win over Palestine in another friendly on Friday. Zhang Linpeng opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Lin Liangming doubled their advantage six minutes later. Wu Lei added two more goals for China in the final 15 minutes as Myanmar were dealt a hammering.

Manager Aleksandar Jankovic will be content with his side's performance but could make a few changes to give other players a chance. Wang Ziming could come into the XI in place of Elkeson, while Liu Dianzou is gunning to start in goal.

Meanwhile, Palestine drew goalless with Indonesia on Wednesday. This was their second clash with the Garuda team but they failed to win again, having lost 4-1 in their last meeting in 2011.

With Asia Cup coming up in January, the Lions of Canaan will look to add some wind to their sails by picking up a few wins, starting with this friendly. Switzerland-based Saleh Chihadeh will be gunning to start in attack after Mahmoud Wadi's no-show in their last game. Islam Batran could be given a start on the left wing ahead of Mahmoud Abu Warda.

China vs Palestine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

China have never lost to Palestine in six previous meetings.

Chine won their first four encounters with Palestine.

China and Palestine have drawn their last two meetings (0-0 in December 2014 and 1-1 in November 2018).

China have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Palestine are unbeaten in two games in 2023 (2-1 win vs Bahrain in March and 0-0 draw vs Indonesia in June).

China have won only two of their last four home games.

China vs Palestine Prediction

China are running high on confidence after their last win, and you can bet on the Dragon's team to come flying out of the blocks. Palestine, meanwhile, are a good team defensively but may not be able to keep their hosts at bay for too long.

Prediction: China 2-1 Palestine

China vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: China

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

