Chris Evans sparks rumors of Shakira romance after singer's breakup with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira continues to dominate the headlines following her separation from Barcelona player Gerard Pique. The football star and the pop singer saw their marriage come to an end following claims of infidelity against Pique.

But now it seems the Colombian might be heading straight back into the dating scene.

One of the names being linked with the popstar is none other than that of A-list actor Chris Evans. The Marvel star and fellow Hollywood actor Henry Cavill have both been linked to Shakira in this report on Marca.

The race for Shakira’s affections could see the two stars involved in a Marvel vs DC style contest for her. However, Evans might have the advantage with both him and Shakira recently following each other on Instagram.

Shortly after this happened, the American was interviewed by shondaland.com, who asked him what he is looking for at the moment. Without missing a beat, Evans replied:

" The answer would be that maybe I'm laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with."

Evans and Shakira would make a simply stunning couple and the fans can barely hide their excitement at the prospect of the pair together. Social media is already alight, with many fans asking the two to date:

Kuntessa 🦄 @soapixt



The power couple we awl have been waiting for. Just want Shakira and Chris Evans to get together.

Qkire8 @qkire8



Yes come on @shakira @ChrisEvans y'all might just be each other's soul mates. She's an Aquarius and he's a Gemini = ❤️

Singer Shakira and Barcelona star Pique continue negotiations admist Chris Evans rumors

The events between the Waka Waka crooner and her footballer ex-partner have continued to progress, with more information coming to light. The duo have handed the case over to their lawyers, who will have to find a suitable resolution for an amicable separation.

This is according to Marca, which notes that the singer has decided to move to Miami with their children Sasha and Milan. While Pique is not happy about this, perhaps preferring to keep the children in Barcelona, neither side has been able to come to a resolution.

Their parents aren't happy about the events that have seen the power couple separate so publicly, and both families are working to reconcile the two. However, the singer is intent on a move to Miami, which could further fuel link-ups with Evans.

