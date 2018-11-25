×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Churchill Brothers thrash Mohun Bagan 3-0 after Plaza's brace

PTI
NEWS
News
25 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The visiting Churchill Brothers embarrassed Mohun Bagan 3-0 after former Trinidad and Tobago international Willis Plaza made a stunning return to the city, heading in a brace in the I-League on Sunday.

Forced to leave the Maidan after parting ways with East Bengal earlier this year, Plaza looked in ominous form and struck in a space of four minutes (51st and 55th) to become the leading scorer with five goals to his name.

He had scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 win over Shillong Lajong in the previous match.

Captain Dawda Ceesay drew the first blood in the 21st minute with an easy tap-in long before the Goans jumped to second spot with nine points from five matches. Mohun Bagan (8) slipped to fourth in the table.

Mohun Bagan were bolstered by the inclusion of their star Haitian forward Sony Norde who had a fine attempt in the 16th minute but his grounded shot from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Five minutes later the Goans went up when Lamgoulen Hangshing's cross for Willis Plaza was cleared by Dalraj Singh, but an unmarked Dawda Ceesay made no mistake to stun the noisy home crowd.

The Mariners found a golden chance to equalise in the 42nd minute but

Yuta Kinowaki was unable to react quickly after Vicky Baskaran's half-hearted punch fell kindly for the Japanese.

Plaza took the match out of Mohun Bagan's equation in the second half with his back-to-back headers.

Israil Gurung's cross into the box was pin point for Plaza and he beat Dalraj Singh to head it home.

Ceesay set up Plaza's brace from the left flank and the Trinidadian found himself completely unmarked before sealing the issue with ease.

In the 90th minute, Ceesay could have also got his second but his long-ranger touched the wrong side of the crossbar before going out of play, saving Mohun Bagan further humiliation.

Churchill Brothers next face Gokulam Kerala in another away fixture on November 30 while Mohun Bagan will host league leaders Chennai City on December 1

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
"Now is the true exam," says Churchill Brothers coach...
RELATED STORY
Mohun Bagan's probable line up vs Churchill
RELATED STORY
Shankarlal wary of Churchill Brothers' foreign contingent...
RELATED STORY
Norde set to return to Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan debutant...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Sony Norde re-signs for Mohun Bagan...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan- Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC look to topple Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
Top five players of Chennai City FC
RELATED STORY
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us