Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Cincinnati host Atlanta United at the TQL Stadium on Saturday (October 21) in the MLS, looking to strengthen their position atop the Eastern Conference.

With 68 points and 20 wins from 33 games, the Orange and Blue have qualified for the playoffs and sit eight points clear of the chasing pack.

Following a mini-blip in September, which saw them go three games without a win, Cincinnati have won three of their next four. That includes a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Miami in their last game before the international break.

Pat Noonan's side will look to wrap up their league phase at home on a positive note against a side that's blown hot and cold this season.

Atlanta, meanwhile, come into the fixture off two winless games, a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia Union followed by a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew. The Five Stripes have accrued 50 points from 33 games and languish in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides before, with Atlanta winning five times and losing on two occasions, including a 2-1 loss in their last meeting in August 2023.

Atlanta are winless to Cincinnati in their last three clashes after beating them 2-1 in November 2021.

Atlanta are winless in two MLS games.

Cincinnati have won three of their last four clashes in the MLS.

Cincinnati have won only three of their last six home games in the MLS.

Atlanta are winless in three away games: 2-2 draw vs Dallas, 1-1 draw vs DC United and 3-2 loss vs Philadelphia Union.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction

Cincinnati, leaders of the Eastern Conference, look stronger on paper and have been on a better run of form lately, too. Atlanta, meanwhile, are erratic, so it's difficult to predict how they would fare. The Orange and Blue should prevail, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Atlanta

Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes