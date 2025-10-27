Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2025

Cincinnati will welcome Columbus Crew to TQL Stadium in MLS on Monday. The visitors will be looking to replicate their previous success at this venue.

Ad

Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Preview

Cincinnati missed the Eastern Conference top spot by one point after finishing behind Philadelphia Union (66-65). The hosts wrapped up the regular season on a tear, winning 20 matches out of 34 to finish second in the overall table, once again behind Philadelphia Union. Cincinnati are looking to make a statement in the playoffs.

The Orange and Blue are in search of their first MLS Cup title and appear very ambitious for this edition. However, the first step to take is to avoid crashing out in this round. In the previous edition, Cincinnati were knocked out by New York City FC in round one. The hosts will hope to extend their five-game unbeaten run.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew finished seventh in the Eastern Conference table, anchoring the playoffs round one qualification zone. They narrowly escaped the wild-card round by one point. The visitors concluded the regular season with difficulties, winning only two matches in their last nine, drawing four and losing three.

The Crew will need to break with that trend as they open their campaign in the playoffs, in search of their fourth title. They have won the MLS Cup on three occasions, in 2008, 2020, and 2023. Last year, Columbus Crew failed to progress beyond round one of the playoffs after being stopped by New York Red Bulls.

Ad

Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Columbus Crew.

Cincinnati have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Columbus Crew.

Cincinnati have won thrice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Columbus Crew have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Cincinnati have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Cincinnati – W-W-D-W-W, Columbus Crew – W-D-L-D-L.

Ad

Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Cincinnati will be facing a familiar foe, whom they have struggled against in the past. The hosts must avoid blunders in this tricky clash.

Columbus Crew don’t seem as strong as they were last season, but this meeting could spur motivation for a big fight.

Cincinnati should win this match based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus Crew

Ad

Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More