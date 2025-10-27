Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2025

Cincinnati will welcome Columbus Crew to TQL Stadium in MLS on Monday. The visitors will be looking to replicate their previous success at this venue.
Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Preview
Cincinnati missed the Eastern Conference top spot by one point after finishing behind Philadelphia Union (66-65). The hosts wrapped up the regular season on a tear, winning 20 matches out of 34 to finish second in the overall table, once again behind Philadelphia Union. Cincinnati are looking to make a statement in the playoffs.
The Orange and Blue are in search of their first MLS Cup title and appear very ambitious for this edition. However, the first step to take is to avoid crashing out in this round. In the previous edition, Cincinnati were knocked out by New York City FC in round one. The hosts will hope to extend their five-game unbeaten run.
Columbus Crew finished seventh in the Eastern Conference table, anchoring the playoffs round one qualification zone. They narrowly escaped the wild-card round by one point. The visitors concluded the regular season with difficulties, winning only two matches in their last nine, drawing four and losing three.
The Crew will need to break with that trend as they open their campaign in the playoffs, in search of their fourth title. They have won the MLS Cup on three occasions, in 2008, 2020, and 2023. Last year, Columbus Crew failed to progress beyond round one of the playoffs after being stopped by New York Red Bulls.
Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cincinnati have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Columbus Crew.
- Cincinnati have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Columbus Crew.
- Cincinnati have won thrice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Columbus Crew have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Cincinnati have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Cincinnati – W-W-D-W-W, Columbus Crew – W-D-L-D-L.
Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction
Cincinnati will be facing a familiar foe, whom they have struggled against in the past. The hosts must avoid blunders in this tricky clash.
Columbus Crew don’t seem as strong as they were last season, but this meeting could spur motivation for a big fight.
Cincinnati should win this match based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus Crew
Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes