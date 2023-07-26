Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Cincinnati host Guadalajara at the TQL Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong MLS campaign as they turn their attention to continental football. Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Sporting Kansas City in their Leagues Cup opener on Monday before winning on penalties.

Cincinnati are atop their group with two points from an obtainable three. They will guarantee a spot in the knockouts and win the group with all three points.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, have begun the Liga MX campaign in brilliant fashion and will look to continue that momentum onto the Leagues Cup. They beat Club Nexaca 2-0 in their last league outing, with Fernando Beltran and Juan Brigido scoring either side of the break. Guadalajara then beat Athletic Bilbao by the same scoreline in a friendly.

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two team.s

The two sides faced off for the first time in a friendly in September last year, which the Garys won 3-1, via goals from Yuya Kubo, Calvin Harris and Brandon Vazquez.

Chivas are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Liga MX this season with seven goals.

Cincinnati are one of two teams in the MLS this season yet to lose at home.

The Garys are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The visitors have scored in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Prediction

Cincinnati are on a three-game winning streak after winning one of their previous five. They're on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak at home.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak. However, they have had mixed results on the road recently and could see their continental clash decided on penalties.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-2 Guadalajara

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Guadalajara's last four competitive games.)