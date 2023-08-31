Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Cincinnati host Orlando City at the TQL Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (September 2), looking to extend their winning run in the league to three games.

It has been a wonderful campaign for the Orange and Blues so far, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with 57 points from 26 games. Pat Noonan's side have lost only thrice in the season, the last of which came on August 20 in a 3-0 loss to Columbus Crew.

However, since then, Cincinnati have won their next two and will look to strengthen their position atop the summit with another three points.

Meanwhile, Orlando haven't been too bad either, accruing 13 points fewer than Cincinnati and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Lions recently saw their three-game winning run ended following a 1-1 draw with Charlotte.

Enzo Copetti opened the scoring for Charlotte from the spot in the 81st minute, but Martin Ojeda restored parity for Orlando seven minutes later.

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides before, with Orlando winning thrice and losing twice.

Orlando are winless in three clashes with Cincinnati

The visitors have not scored in two encounters with Cincinnati

Orlando have scored in their last seven games across competitions

Cincinnati have won their last two MLS games and four of their last five after going winless in three.

Cincinnati have scored three goals in their last two home league games and in three of their last four outings.

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction

Cincinnati have looked good this season, and their top position in the league standings exemplify that. Orlando, meanwhile, are making waves, too, and have enough in the tank to peg back Cincinnati to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-2 Orlando

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes