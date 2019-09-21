City's Guardiola-era shellackings - Watford the latest victim of prolific Pep teams

Kevin De Bruyne dazzled and Bernardo Silva hit a hat-trick as Manchester City put Watford to the sword 8-0 on Saturday.

The victory is City's biggest in a top-flight match – a fitting landmark to reach on the weekend the club marked their 125th anniversary.

But huge winning margins have become something approaching the norm in the Pep Guardiola era, with this latest rout the 11th time in all competitions since the start of the 2017-18 campaign City have scored six or more in a match. Six of those have come in 2019 alone.

From lower-league cup opponents unfortunately out of their depth to Champions League rivals and European trophy winners, a variety of clubs have felt City's wrath.

Spare a thought for Watford, who account for three entries on the list below – including last season's FA Cup final.

Six of the best, seventh heaven and more – City's big wins under Guardiola

2017-18

Watford 0-6 Manchester City (Premier League, 16/09/17)

Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City (Premier League, 14/10/17)

2018-19

Manchester City 6 -1 Huddersfield (Premier League, 19/08/18)

Manchester City 6-1 Southampton (Premier League, 04/11/18)

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Champions League, 07/11/18)

Manchester City 7-0 Rotherham United (FA Cup, 06/01/19)

Manchester City 9-0 Burton Albion (EFL Cup, 09/01/19)

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (Premier League, 10/02/19)

Manchester City 7-0 Schalke (Champions League, 12/03/19)

Manchester City 6-0 Watford (FA Cup final, 18/05/2019)

2019-20

Manchester City 8-0 Watford (Premier League, 21/09/2019)