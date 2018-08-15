Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cleared Stokes fuels fiery debate about his future

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
47   //    15 Aug 2018, 16:15 IST

London, Aug 15 (AFP) England star Ben Stokes may have been cleared of affray but former cricket luminaries while agreeing his behaviour was well below that expected of a man seen by many as a role model are divided as to whether he should face further punishment.

The 27-year-old New Zealand-born all-rounder faces an internal disciplinary enquiry by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) following his acquittal by unanimous decision of a jury yesterday.

Former Derbyshire batsman and qualified solicitor Tim O'Gorman is heading the investigation.

Stokes's team-mate Alex Hales -- who was with him during the late night brawl outside a club in Bristol, southwest England, last September but was not charged -- will also face the enquiry.

However, former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain whilst both abhorring his behaviour are at odds with each other as to whether he should be punished further.

"With a not-guilty verdict, the way forward seems, to me, to be clear enough and should not involve further punishment," Atherton writes in The Times.

Atherton, who captained England in 54 of his 115 Test matches, conceded Stokes's heavy drinking that night and what ensued afterwards "is not exactly acceptable behaviour for an England player during international duty".

"There are clauses in an England cricketer's contract -- such as bringing the game into disrepute -- that could yet result in punishment," the 50-year-old commented.

"Although Stokes was never formally suspended from the England team, his non-selection for the Ashes came about clearly as a result of the events in Bristol.

"He missed the most high-profile series in which an England cricketer can play, essentially a six-month ban." Hussain, capped 96 times and captained England 45 times till stepping down from the post in 2003, argued differently saying the images caught on CCTV cannot just be ignored and the governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have to act.

"Some people would argue that Ben Stokes has had it tough, and has served his time in missing the Ashes, but I see it differently," he told The Daily Mail.

"The ECB should not now take the easy option.

"It is far too serious an issue, and the footage far too serious, for people to think about moving on and brushing things under the carpet."

- 'Doesn't everyone?' -

=======================

Former England spinner Vic Marks says in The Guardian there is no doubt Stokes "brought the game into disrepute" on a "feral night out" which does nothing to promote the image of the game the ECB wants to display to families.

Marks draws comparison between Stokes and a superstar all-rounder of another era and one he played with in the great Somerset side of the 1970's and 80's, Ian Botham.

"The very best cricketers often ooze invincibility; they are never out and never wrong," wrote Marks.

"They feel invulnerable, capable of dominating any situation.

"I have witnessed this at close quarters when playing alongside Ian Botham."

Marks, who played six Tests and 34 One Day Internationals for his country, says Stokes, though, suffers from being a star in a time when social media can destroy you within seconds but compares the professionalism these days of sports stars management teams to those in Botham's day.

"In Botham's era the backroom staff were not so sophisticated," observed Marks.

"He once had an agent, Tim Hudson, whose response to an allegation about Ian smoking cannabis was famously, "Doesn't everyone?" Marks suggests Stokes take former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as a role model in moving forward.

"Ponting had his moments of madness in bars as a young Australian cricketer and was dropped in 1999 after an incident in Sydney which left him unconscious in the early hours of the morning," writes Marks.

"He was not required to go to court but he acknowledged a problem with alcohol and his off-field behaviour, and with appropriate help he resolved it before going on to have the most brilliant of careers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Messi makes a huge decision about his future
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's future with Argentina depends on his decision
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Does Messi need to win the World Cup to be the GOAT?
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About
RELATED STORY
Pickles: The dog who rescued the World Cup for England
RELATED STORY
Sarri to ask Courtois about his future
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
FT HAN CRO
2 - 0
 Hanworth Villa vs Crowborough Athletic
Tomorrow LIT WOR 12:00 AM Littlehampton Town vs Worthing United
Tomorrow WIL SHE 12:00 AM Willand Rovers vs Shepton Mallet
Tomorrow HIG WIN 12:15 AM Highworth Town vs Windsor
Tomorrow STO NEW 12:15 AM Stockton Town vs Newcastle Benfield
Tomorrow BIL BAR 12:15 AM Billingham Synthonia vs Barnoldswick Town
Tomorrow NOR WID 12:15 AM Northwich Victoria vs Widnes
Tomorrow RUN HEM 12:15 AM Runcorn Town vs Hemsworth MW
Tomorrow LEY BAR 12:15 AM Leyton Athletic vs Barkingside
Tomorrow WHI DEA 12:15 AM Whitstable Town vs Deal Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us