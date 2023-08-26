Clermont Foot vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023 

Clermont Foot host Metz at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Saturday (August 26), as both sides look to pick up their first win of the season.

After a surprise eighth-placed finish in the top flight last season, Clermont have begun the new season poorly. The Lancers were crushed 4-2 on the opening weekend by AS Monaco at home before a 2-0 loss to Reims in their first away game of the campaign.

As a result, Clermont languish at the bottom of the standings after two rounds, without a single point in the bag and with just two goals scored.

Metz, too, have struggled to find their feet this season, accruing one point from two games. The Maroons were left battered by Rennes, who beat them 5-1 on the first matchday, before drawing 2-2 with Marseille.

Due to their poor goal difference, Laszlo Boloni's side are down in 16th place in the points table.

Clermont Foot vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the two sides before, with Metz winning four and losing eight.

Metz are winless in three clashes with Clermont and have won just once in last six clashes.

They have drawn their last two games. This fixture has never seen three consecutive stalemate.

Clermont are the only team to play more than one Ligue 1 season and never lose against a promoted side.

Clermont are the only team that made no changes to their starting XI across the first two games of the new Ligue 1 season

Metz have lost six of their last seven Ligue 1 away games, conceding over five goals three times, including in their most recent game at Rennes.

Clermont Foot vs Metz Prediction

Both teams have both failed to shine in the new campaign, so don't expect fireworks here. They could play to avoid another loss, resulting in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Metz

Clermont Foot vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes