Clinical Cavani a 'scoring expert' - Tabarez

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 34 // 25 Jun 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edinson Cavani celebrates his goal in Uruguay's win over Chile

Oscar Tabarez branded Edinson Cavani a "scoring expert" after his superb goal gave Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Chile and sealed top spot in Copa America Group C.

Cavani showed tremendous instincts to flick Jonathan Rodriguez's delivery past Gabriel Arias with his head in the 82nd minute at the Maracana on Monday, booking a quarter-final meeting with Peru.

Although Tabarez acknowledged the Paris Saint-Germain striker produced a far from exemplary display, he felt his goal was one that only a select few players could have scored.

"That's the way Cavani is. He made a few mistakes, but he never gave up. He did three different roles during the match, but he never lost his main feature. He is a goalscorer," said the Uruguay boss.

"It was a good cross, but the ball did not have a lot of pace on it and he had to steer it with the right force.

"Not just anyone can do it, only the scoring experts. I think he's one of those."

Cavani insisted he had not viewed the match as a chance to gain revenge for Uruguay's defeat to Chile in the quarter-finals in 2015, a match in which he was sent-off.

The striker was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute following a bizarre altercation with Gonzalo Jara and La Roja went on to triumph 1-0 through Mauricio Isla.

Advertisement

"For me, all goals mean the same thing. Scoring a goal with this shirt is the most beautiful thing a footballer can experience. The win helped us qualify first," said Cavani.

"I do not see anything as revenge. Games go and then others come. We are happy for what we are experiencing here."