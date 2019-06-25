×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clinical Cavani a 'scoring expert' - Tabarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    25 Jun 2019, 12:16 IST
EdinsonCavani - cropped
Edinson Cavani celebrates his goal in Uruguay's win over Chile

Oscar Tabarez branded Edinson Cavani a "scoring expert" after his superb goal gave Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Chile and sealed top spot in Copa America Group C.

Cavani showed tremendous instincts to flick Jonathan Rodriguez's delivery past Gabriel Arias with his head in the 82nd minute at the Maracana on Monday, booking a quarter-final meeting with Peru.

Although Tabarez acknowledged the Paris Saint-Germain striker produced a far from exemplary display, he felt his goal was one that only a select few players could have scored.

"That's the way Cavani is. He made a few mistakes, but he never gave up. He did three different roles during the match, but he never lost his main feature. He is a goalscorer," said the Uruguay boss.

"It was a good cross, but the ball did not have a lot of pace on it and he had to steer it with the right force.

"Not just anyone can do it, only the scoring experts. I think he's one of those."

Cavani insisted he had not viewed the match as a chance to gain revenge for Uruguay's defeat to Chile in the quarter-finals in 2015, a match in which he was sent-off.

The striker was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute following a bizarre altercation with Gonzalo Jara and La Roja went on to triumph 1-0 through Mauricio Isla.

Advertisement

"For me, all goals mean the same thing. Scoring a goal with this shirt is the most beautiful thing a footballer can experience. The win helped us qualify first," said Cavani.

"I do not see anything as revenge. Games go and then others come. We are happy for what we are experiencing here."

Advertisement
Tabarez salutes Uruguay's walking wounded
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: Battling an ailment but still serving the nation
RELATED STORY
Injured Uruguay star Vecino out of Copa America
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Fernando Torres moments in a Liverpool shirt
RELATED STORY
Cavani: Uruguay ready to fight for Copa America glory
RELATED STORY
Tabarez impressed by Suarez return following knee surgery
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Uruguay vs Ecuador: Uruguay Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more
RELATED STORY
Tabarez confident Suarez will be fit for Copa America
RELATED STORY
PSG: Neymar and Cavani host ''Children's Day'' at Parc des Princes
RELATED STORY
Chile v Uruguay: Sanchez ankle injury to be assessed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT COT SOU
1 - 0
 Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
FT TUN ANG
1 - 1
 Tunisia vs Angola
FT MAL MAU
4 - 1
 Mali vs Mauritania
Today CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
Tomorrow GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
Tomorrow NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Tomorrow UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
27 Jun EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Copa America 2019
FT CHI URU
0 - 1
 Chile vs Uruguay
FT ECU JAP
1 - 1
 Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us