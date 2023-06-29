Club America vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30, 2023

Club America welcome Juarez to the Estadio Azteca in their Liga MX Apertura 2023-24 campaign opener on Friday (June 30).

The hosts finished atop the standings in the regular season last time around but were eliminated in the semifinals by Toluca. America were in good form during the Clausura campaign, too, where they finished second but failed to make it past the semifinals.

Juarez, meanwhile, endured a mediocre run in the Apertura and Clausura last season, finishing 15th. They played one friendly in the international break, losing 3-1 to Cruz Azul.

America played a couple of friendlies in the international break, losing 1-0 to Monterrey and beating local rivals Cruz Azul 3-1.

Club America vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off ten times across competitions since 2018, with America leading 6-2.

America have five consecutive wins against Juarez, keeping three clean sheets.

In five meetings between the two teams at America, the hosts have won thrice and lost twice.

America have seen over 2.5 goals in 31 of their last 38 Liga MX games.

Three of their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Juarez are winless in 12 games across competitions, while America are winless in three home games.

Club America vs Juarez Prediction

America have an impressive record in campaign openers at home, winning 17 of 27 games. They will be without the services of last season's top-scorer Henry Martin, who is on international duty with Mexico in the ongoing CONCACAF Gold Cup.

There are doubts over the availability of Diego Valdes, who won the Best Offensive Midfielder award in the 2022-23 campaign. They might struggle in the absence of their two star players but have enough squad depth to field a strong XI.

Juarez, meanwhile, are winless across competitions since February and have lost their last five meetings against America. They are in poor recent form and considering America's home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: America 1-0 Juarez

Club America vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: America to keep a clean sheet - Yes

