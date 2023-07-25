Club Brugge vs AGF Aarhus Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

In their first competitive game of the new campaign, Club Brugge lock horns with AGF Aarhus in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

Brugge wrapped up preparations for the new season on Saturday with a 2-1 home loss against Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. The Bruges outfit lost three of their five pre-season friendlie, claiming wins over Beerschot and Go Ahead Eagles. They reached this stage of the Conference League qualifiers after finishing fourth in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Aarhus, meanwhile, got their 2023-24 Danish Superliga campaign underway on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Vejle. Before that, Uwe Rosler’s men managed just one win in four pre-season games, losing once.

AGF will look to continue from where they dropped off at the weekend, having crashed out of the qualifiers in the second round last season.

Club Brugge vs AGF Aarhus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

AGF are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight competitive games, winning four.

Brugge have lost three of their last four home games across competitions, with a 3-0 victory over Beerschot on July 8 being the exception.

Rosler’s men are unbeaten in four away games, winning twice since a 4-3 loss at Copenhagen in May.

Club Brugge vs AGF Aarhus Prediction

Brugge will look to pick up a morale-boosting result after an unconvincing run in pre-season. Mil’s side have the firepower needed to get this one over the line and should come out on top in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Brugge 2-0 AGF

Club Brugge vs AGF Aarhus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in AGF’s last five outings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of AGF's last six games.)