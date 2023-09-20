Club Brugge vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023

Club Brugge invite Besiktas to the Jan Breydel Stadium in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts returned to winning ways in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, beating Charleroi 4-2 at home. Brugge came back twice in the first half and scored two late goals in the second to complete their comeback.

Besiktas, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season in a 3-0 loss at Trabzonspor on Sunday. It was their first loss after three straight wins.

Brugge have played in a UEFA competition in the last five seasons and made the Champions League Round of 16 last campaign. They beat Osasuna 4-3 in the playoffs to secure a place in the Conference League group stage this season.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are back in Europe after missing out last season. They overcame Dynamo Kyiv 4-2 in the playoffs and had a 100% record in the qualifiers.

Club Brugge vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times, all in UEFA competitions.

Brugge lead 2-1 and won 5-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 in 2015. All three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brugge have an unbeaten record at home across competitions this season and have scored 18 goals in their last four outings.

Besiktas have won four of their last five away games, and their only defeat this season has come in an away game.

Club Brugge vs Besiktas Prediction

Brugge are unbeaten at home this season, recording four wins in six games. They scored 17 goals in the Conference League qualifiers, with 10 of them coming in three home games.

They're playing their 350th game in Europe. Brugge do not have any major absentees apart from Tajon Buchanan.

Besiktas, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in their previous outing. They had a 100% record in the Conference League qualifiers, scoring 14 goals in six games, with eight of them away from home. They failed to score for the first time this season in their SuperLig defeat on Sunday.

Nevertheless, considering Brugge's home advantage and their superior head-to-head record, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Besiktas

Club Brugge vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Skov Olsen to score or assist any time - Yes