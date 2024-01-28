Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Club Brugge host Kortrijk at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday (January 30) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of results to return to the title race. Brugge thrashed Sporting Charleroi 4-1 in their last game. They are second in the league with 40 points from 22 games.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, have endured a largely difficult campaign and are fighting to stay in the top flight. They drew goalless against OH Leuven last time out, struggling to fashion any noteworthy scoring chances. Kortrijk are rock-bottom in the Pro League with 14 points.

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Club Brugge and Kortrijk, who trail 55-14.

Kortrijk have won their last two league games in the fixture after going winless in 12.

Brugge are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Brugge have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 18 times.

Kortrijk have picked up five points on the road in the league. Only Charleroi (3) have picked up fewer.

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Prediction

Brugge are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 14 competitive outings across competitions. They are unbeaten at home and are the overwhelming favourites.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just once since November. They have won once on the road all season and could see defeat.

Prediction: Brugge 2-0 Kortrijk

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)