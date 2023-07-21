Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023 

Club Leon and Vancouver Whitecaps kickstart their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign when they square off at the BC Place on Friday (July 22).

Leon are coming off a 1-0 defeat at UANL Tigres in the Liga MX last weekend. Andre Gignac's tenth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vancouver, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 4-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS. Brian White scored a first-half brace, while Sergio Cordova stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the fourth minute of injury time.

The Canadian side will turn their attention to the continent. LA Galaxy complete the trio of teams in Group 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Leon's last six home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Vancouver's last five games have produced at least three goals, while nine of their last ten competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Vancouver have conceded at least twice in five of their last six away games.

Eight of Leon's last nine games, including the last six, have had more goals in the first half than the second.

Seven of Leon's last nine games have produced at least two goals before halftime.

Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Both teams will go all-out for the win to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

Vancouver secured a morale-boosting win over fellow group rivals LA Galaxy last weekend, while Leon suffered a defeat. Vancouver also have an added advantage of playing the game at home.

A common denominator in games involving both sides is plenty of goals being scored, so it could be a goalfest in the Group 3 opener. Although either side could nick all three points, the two sides could cancel each other out in a six-goal thriller.

Prediction: Leon 3-3 Vancouver

Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest Scoring half: First half