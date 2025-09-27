Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Club Tijuana and Cruz Azul bring round 11 of the Mexican Liga MX to an end when they square off at the Estadio Caliente on Sunday. Nicolas Larcamon’s men head into the weekend as the only unbeaten side in the league this season and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Club Tijuana were left disappointed on Thursday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Santos Laguna after conceding a last-gasp winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Before that, Sebastian Abreu’s side were on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, picking up three wins and four draws while scoring 17 goals and keeping three clean sheets across the seven matches.

With 16 points from 10 matches, Tijuana are currently seventh in the Liga MX standings but could move level with fifth-placed Tigres UANL with all three points this weekend.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul had to dig deep in midweek when they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 stalemate against Queretaro at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Before that, Larcamon’s men kicked off the season with consecutive draws against Mazatlan and Atlas before going on a run of seven wins from their subsequent seven outings.

Cruz Azul have picked up 24 points from their first 10 Liga MX matches to sit top of the league table, two points above second-placed Toluca.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Tijuana have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Cruz Azul have lost just one of their last seven competitive away matches while picking up five wins and one draw since mid-May.

Club Tijuana are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight Liga MX home games, claiming three wins and four draws since July 26.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction

While Tijuana will be looking to return to winning ways, they have their work cut out against a well-drilled Cruz Azul side, who are unbeaten in the league this season.

Larcamon’s men boast a superior squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points at the Estadio Caliente.

Prediction: Club Tijuana 1-2 Cruz Azul

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Cruz Azul (The visitors have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games against Tijuana)

