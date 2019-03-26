×
Clubs, UEFA aim to cap Champions League prices for away fans

Associated Press
NEWS
News
39   //    26 Mar 2019, 22:04 IST
AP Image

AMSTERDAM (AP) — European soccer clubs are working with UEFA to control ticket prices for traveling fans in the Champions League, amid escalating charges for visiting Barcelona and Manchester United fans in the quarterfinals next month.

The European Club Association says a proposal for next season is being put to a UEFA panel on May 14.

The dispute between Barcelona and Man United has exposed a loophole in UEFA's current rule which prohibits two-tier pricing, and saw Bayern Munich fans get compensation from trips to play Anderlecht and AEK Athens.

Barcelona could set a 118 euros ($133) price for visiting Man United fans while offering discounts to its season ticket-holders and club members.

Man United retaliated with an equivalent 102 pounds price for Barcelona fans coming to Old Trafford.

Those prices are almost 70 percent more than the cheapest 70 euros ($79.60) tickets for the next Champions League final in Madrid.

The price-cap proposal can be approved by UEFA's executive committee meeting on May 29 at the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

