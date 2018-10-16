Coach: Red Star players not bothered by match-fixing probe

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic said Tuesday his players are not bothered by match-fixing allegations surrounding their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game in Paris, where PSG won 6-1.

Milojevic said he does not want to comment on the investigation, adding the team is "not touched by it."

"I don't know why you think that we have any problem," Milojevic said, adding the "players are acting normally" and working hard at training.

L'Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals.

Red Star released a statement denying the allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged "shameful acts."

Red Star travel to Liverpool for their next Champions League game on Oct. 24.