Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Cole hoping to see Rooney in MLS amid DC United links

    Former Chelsea and Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole, who now plays for LA Galaxy in MLS, is relishing a reunion with Wayne Rooney.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 10:58 IST
    137
    WayneRooney-cropped
    Everton forward Wayne Rooney

    LA Galaxy captain Ashley Cole is excited by the prospect of playing against former England team-mate Wayne Rooney in MLS.

    Everton veteran Rooney, 32, is believed to be closing in on a move to DC United after being pictured in Washington on Wednesday.

    Rooney – Manchester United and England's all-time leading goalscorer – has reportedly been offered a deal until the end of the 2020 season in the United States.

    Cole played alongside Rooney at international level and against the former United skipper during his time with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, and the Galaxy full-back is relishing a reunion.

    "I think it's good," Cole – who plays alongside former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Los Angeles – told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it shows the improvement of the league.

    "He's a little bit older, but to attract these kind of players is great for the league. ... I'm excited if he does come to play against him again."

    "It's always different to the Premier League," added Cole. "We're getting older when we leave [England for MLS], so he's not going to be the 18-year-old Wayne Rooney. But I think he's still got enough quality for this league."

    Cole continued: "When you look at the calibre of [big-name] players that have come, most of them have won [championships and cups] and understand that mentality of winning.

    "That never goes away. Not just me, but you see other players want to come and want to work for their team."

    Rooney scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances as Everton finished eighth.

    Cole's Galaxy are seventh in the MLS Western Conference, while DC United are bottom in the Eastern Conference with two wins in nine games.

     

    Premier League 2017-18
    Rooney to MLS: Mourinho, Moyes back DC United switch
    RELATED STORY
    Rooney to DC United? Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Kaka and the...
    RELATED STORY
    Rooney in serious DC United talks – report
    RELATED STORY
    DC United boss Olsen confirms Rooney interest
    RELATED STORY
    Rooney's rumoured DC United move backed by Neville
    RELATED STORY
    Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Madrid, Man United links
    RELATED STORY
    Walcott: I'd love Rooney to stay
    RELATED STORY
    Allardyce opens door for Rooney MLS exit after confirming...
    RELATED STORY
    Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who regretted leaving Manchester United
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018