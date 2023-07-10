Colo Colo vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023

Colo Colo entertain America Mineiro at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday (July 11).

Colo joined the competition as the Copa Libertadores group stage third-placed team, while America qualified as Copa Sudamericana group stage runners-up. They meet in the knockout round play-off of the Copa Sudamericana for a ticket to the Round of 16 in what will be their first meeting.

Los Albos are yet to win the Copa Sudamericana - the second-most prestigious club competition in South America. They came close in 2006 but lost in the final against Pachuca. Colo are sixth in the Chilean Primera División after 15 rounds.

America, meanwhile, started their Sudamericana campaign in the group stage, finishing second in Group F, behind Argentine side Defensa y Justicia. They finished level on ten points with Colombian team Millonarios but claimed second spot due to a better goal difference.

Coelho finished tenth last season in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A to earn qualification for the Sudamericana. Ahead of matchday 16 of the 2023 Serie A, they sit in the same position (tent). They have won one game on the road in their last five outings.

Colo Colo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored seven goals and conceded three times in their last five matches.

Colo won their only Copa Libertadores title in 1991.

America have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Colo have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while America have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Colo – W-D-L-D-L; America – L-W-D-W-L.

Colo Colo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Colo are struggling in front of goal this season following the departures of the team’s two top scorers last season. Juan Martín Lucero (15 goals) and Leandro Garate (10 goals) left at the end of the season. However, Gil, Palacios and Bolados are still there.

Meanwhile, former Brazil international Hulk is America's main attacking threat and has scored six times in Serie A. Colo are expected to prevail, thanks to a more cohesive unit and home advantage.

Prediction: Colo 3-1 America

Colo Colo vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Colo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: America to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes