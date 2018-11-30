×
Colombia's Junior reaches first Copa Sudamericana final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    30 Nov 2018, 15:14 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Sudamericana will feature first-time finalists Junior Barranquilla of Colombia and Atletico Paranaense of Brazil next week.

Junior completed the lineup on Thursday when it beat fellow Colombian side Santa Fe 1-0 in the semifinals, and 3-0 on aggregate.

Striker Teo Gutierrez scored in the first half.

Gutierrez and defender Gabriel Fuentes were sent off, and will miss the first leg of the final on Dec. 5 in Barranquilla.

The second leg will be on Dec. 12 in Curitiba, southern Brazil.

