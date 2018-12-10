×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Colombians have key impact on Copa Libertadores final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
33   //    10 Dec 2018, 04:28 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Two Colombian players made all the difference — one good, one bad — in the Copa Libertadores final on Sunday.

Boca Juniors' Wilmar Barrios was sent off close to the start of extra time, and River Plate's Juan Fernando Quintero scored his team's second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

River added a third to win 3-1 and lift its fourth South American crown 5-3 on aggregate.

The 25-year-old Barrios was one of Boca's best players in the first 90 minutes, blocking out River's creative midfield. His first yellow card came near the end of the second half of regular time, and the second following a violent tackle on Exequiel Palacios only two minutes into extra time.

River took advantage of the extra man and 25-year-old Quintero, who nearly missed the final due to injury, scored after 108 minutes. The Colombian received the ball on the edge of Boca's box and guided in a well-struck shot to put River ahead.

In the dying seconds of the match, Quintero assisted Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez, who pushed the ball into an empty net after Boca's goalkeeper Esteban Andrada tried to score from a corner.

The first leg of the final ended 2-2. The second was transferred to Madrid because of fan violence in Buenos Aires.

Associated Press
NEWS
Copa Libertadores final the only news in Argentina
RELATED STORY
Odd weekend in Spain: All eyes on Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca on strike over Copa Libertadores final, president...
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal rejected by CAS
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina
RELATED STORY
Suspended Copa Libertadores final pending judicial hearing
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Tevez named on Boca bench for...
RELATED STORY
City of Genoa offers to host Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Argentine community awaits Copa Libertadores final in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors v River Plate: Which stars hold the key to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us