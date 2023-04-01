Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Colorado Rapids welcome reigning champions Los Angeles FC to DSG Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts have endured a winless start to their MLS campaign, finding themselves last in the Conference after five games. Colorado avoided a third-straight league defeat, thanks to Kevin Cabral's 85th-minute equaliser against Austin in a 1-1 draw.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four league games and returned to winning games, beating FC Dallas 2-1 at home. Timothy Tillman and Denis Bouanga were on the scoresheet for the reigning champions. Carlos Vela missed from the spot in the 78th minute but redeemed himself six minutes later, providing the assist for the winner.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in the MLS since 2018, with all games producing conclusive results. LAFC lead 5-3.

Colorado won 2-0 when the two teams last met in the MLS in 2022, their third straight win at home against the visitors. They have won three of their four home meetings against the reigning champions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Los Angeles' last seven MLS games, scoring at least twice.

LAFC have scored at least twice in four of their last five meetings against Colorado.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the MLS, scoring two goals in five games. LAFC have scored nine goals in four games.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

The hosts are winless in the league, with their poor goalscoring form being a cause for concern. Colorado have won their last three home meetings against LAFC, though.

LAFC have failed to score in their only away game in the MLS this season but kept a clean sheet. Considering the current form of both teams, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Colorado 0-1 Los Angeles

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LAFC

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes

