Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Colorado Rapids host Seattle Sounders at the DSG Park on Wednesday (September 20) in the MLS, looking to build on their last win.

After five winless games, losing their last three, Colorado returned to winning ways with a 2-1 defeat of New England Revolution. Cole Bassett and Calvin Harris scored inside 17 minutes in the second half before Omar Gonzalez pulled one back for the Revs in stoppage time.

However, with 22 points from 27 games, Chris Little's side are rock-bottom in the Western Conference, while Seattle are up in third, having accrued 20 points more.

However, their recent form hasn't been great, as the Rave Greens have won just one of their last seven top-flight games. That was a 2-1 win at Austin on August 30, ending a four-game winless run, but they have drawn twice more since then.

Against Portland Timbers, Brian Schmetzer's side blew away a two-goal lead by conceding twice after the break to draw 2-2. In their next outing, Seattle held FC Dallas to a 1-1 draw. Alexander Roldan's 57th-minute goal cancelled out Jader Obrian's first-half opener for the Texas outfit.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 clashes between the two sides, with Colorado winning 24 and losing nine.

Seattle have beaten Colorado in their last two clashes, but both came at home.

Colorado have beaten Seattle once in their last six encounters.

Seattle have won once in their last seven MLS games.

Colorado have won just once from their last six MLS games, but it came in their most recent outing.

Seattle's last six goals in the MLS have been scored by as many different players: Yeimar Andrade, Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnak, Raul Ruidiaz, Leonardo Chu and Alexander Roldan.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Colorado are the worst-ranked team in the Western Conference. Although Seattle's own form hasn't been great, they should have enough in the tank to see the hosts off.

Prediction: Colorado 0-1 Seattle

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No