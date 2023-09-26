The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps square off at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday (September 27).

Both sides are on a run of two back-to-back defeats. Colorado were left empty-handed once again, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Chris Little’s men have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the Leagues Cup in the group stage. With 22 points from 29 games, Colorado are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference.

Vancouver, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways following a 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Before that, Vanni Sartini’s men saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on September 21 with a 4-1 thrashing against Houston Dynamo.

With 41 points from 29 games, the Whitecaps are seventh in the Western Conference, level on points with eighth-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings, Colorado hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Vancouver have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared seven times.

Vancouver are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to Colorado, winning thrice, since May 2017.

Colorado have lost five of their last six MLS games, with a 2-1 win over New England Revolution on September 17 being the exception.

The Whitecaps boast the fifth-best points tally away from home in the West, having picked up 16 points from 15 away games.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Having lost their last two games, both teams will look pick up a morale-boosting result. Sartini’s men are on a solid run of results at DSG Park and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Colorado 1-2 Vancouver

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver

Tip 2: First to score - Vancouver (Colorado have conceded first in seven of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Colorado’s last eight games.)