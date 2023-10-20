Colorado vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Major League Soccer on Saturday (October 21).

The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season ends on Saturday. Colorado will definitely finish bottom of the Western Conference table and will not progress to the playoffs, unlike last season. With 26 points, they will not be able to reach the 11th spot even if they win this game.

Rapids have won five of 33 games, drawing 12 and losing 16 to post 27 points on the board. They will hope to wrap up their campaign with a sweet revenge against the visitors, who prevailed 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Colorado have one defeat in five games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Salt Lake, meanwhile are fifth in the Western Conference and are among six teams to have qualified for round one of the MLS Cup playoffs. They have won 13 of 33 games, drawing eight and losing 12, leaving them in a tie at 47 points with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The visitors have won the playoffs once in 2009.

Claret and Cobalt may not burn the candle at both ends in this game which is a dead rubber. Its outcome will have no impact on Salt Lake’s status in the standings. However, they will relish the prospect of finishing the season with a win, essentially for the traveling fans.

Colorado vs Real Salt Lake Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado have lost thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Salt Lake.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games with Salt Lake.

Colorado have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Salt Lake have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Colorado have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Salt Lake have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Colorado: D-L-W-D-L; Salt Lake: D-L-W-W-L

Colorado vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Cole Basset will hope to finish as Colorado’s top scorer, with six goals. Connor Ronan is the side’s leading assist provider with eight.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Savarino has netted seven times and could be eyeing more to wrap up in a bright fashion. Salt Lake come as the favourites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Colorado 1-2 Salt Lake

Colorado vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colorado to score - Yes