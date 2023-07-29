Columbus Crew vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023

Columbus Crew and Club America return to action in the Leagues Cup when they go head-to-head at the Lower.com Field on Monday (July 31).
Columbus returned to winning ways on Monday, edged out Saint Louis City 2-1 in their opener. Before that, Wilfried Nancy’s men lost 3-2 to Portland Timbers on July 16, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.
The hosts, who are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference, need at least a draw to reach the playoffs;
Meanwhile, America turned in a performance of the highest quality, thrashing Saint Louis City 4-0 in their opener on Thursday. That followed a 3-1 win over Puebla on July 16, which snapped their four-game winless run.
America are 12th in the Mexican Liga MX campaign, picking up three points from their opening two games.
Columbus Crew vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- The Crew have lost just one of their last ten outings across competitions, winning six since June.
- America are on a blistering run of seven competitive away wins since a 2-2 draw at Atlas in February.
- The Mexican outfit are unbeaten away from home across competitions this year, winning eight of their 12 games.
- Columbus have won all but one of their last seven home games, with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on July 9 being the exception.
Columbus Crew vs Club America Prediction
Monday’s game sees two in-form sides go head-to-head, so expect an action-packed contest. Both sides could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Columbus 2-2 America
Columbus Crew vs Club America Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Columbus' last five games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of the Crew’s last five outings.)