Columbus Crew vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023

Columbus Crew and Club America return to action in the Leagues Cup when they go head-to-head at the Lower.com Field on Monday (July 31).

Columbus returned to winning ways on Monday, edged out Saint Louis City 2-1 in their opener. Before that, Wilfried Nancy’s men lost 3-2 to Portland Timbers on July 16, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.

The hosts, who are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference, need at least a draw to reach the playoffs;

Meanwhile, America turned in a performance of the highest quality, thrashing Saint Louis City 4-0 in their opener on Thursday. That followed a 3-1 win over Puebla on July 16, which snapped their four-game winless run.

America are 12th in the Mexican Liga MX campaign, picking up three points from their opening two games.

Columbus Crew vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Crew have lost just one of their last ten outings across competitions, winning six since June.

America are on a blistering run of seven competitive away wins since a 2-2 draw at Atlas in February.

The Mexican outfit are unbeaten away from home across competitions this year, winning eight of their 12 games.

Columbus have won all but one of their last seven home games, with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on July 9 being the exception.

Columbus Crew vs Club America Prediction

Monday’s game sees two in-form sides go head-to-head, so expect an action-packed contest. Both sides could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Columbus 2-2 America

Columbus Crew vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Columbus' last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of the Crew’s last five outings.)