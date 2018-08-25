Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Coman out for several weeks with ankle ligament tear

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    25 Aug 2018, 05:22 IST
KingsleyComan-cropped
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman will spend "several weeks" on the sidelines with an ankle ligament tear as the Bayern Munich winger's injury woes continue.

Coman – who was forced to miss France's triumphant World Cup campaign – has been plagued by injuries and the 22-year-old is set for another spell away from the pitch after Bayern confirmed a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle, which requires surgery.

Making his first Bundesliga appearance since undergoing surgery on the same ankle in February, Coman had to be helped from the field late in the opening half of Bayern's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

Coman was on the receiving end of a crude challenge from Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz in the Bundesliga opener at Allianz Arena.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac expressed his concern post-match and those fears were confirmed afterwards in Munich.

Coman – who arrived from Italian giants Juventus in 2015 – was limited to 21 Bundesliga appearances last season, 10 of those coming as a starter for the German champions.

Bundesliga 2018-19
Kovac fears for Coman following new ankle injury
Fresh ankle scare for Coman in Bayern's season opener
I'm getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for...
Coman denies Arsenal contact as he focuses on Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich confirm no ligament damage for Alaba
3 players that can help Bayern Munich in their surge for...
The legend of Hennes: The FC Koln Mascot
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
Tuchel unaware of PSG deal for Kehrer
Bayern score 20 against amateurs in friendly
