CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 11:05 IST

Tigres UANL coach Ricardo Ferretti

Tigres UANL cruised into the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals as FC Dallas also progressed on Wednesday.

A 3-0 win at Pumas UNAM saw Tigres advance to the last four 4-1 on aggregate, having been held at home last week.

Jurgen Damm scored a brace at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario before Luis Quinones sealed the win late on.

Damm opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for Ricardo Ferretti's men, bringing down a ball from Juninho with his chest before volleying into the bottom corner.

He struck again just after the hour-mark, Tigres playing through a press before Jesus Duenas unselfishly squared for Damm to tap in.

Duenas also set up Quinones for the sealer as Tigres joined Pachuca and Dallas in the last four.

Dallas suffered a 2-1 loss at Arabe Unido, but they were still comfortable 5-2 victors on aggregate.

A Leslie Heraldez own goal in the 23rd minute made it 5-0 on aggregate for Dallas.

Late headers from Roberto Chen and Heraldez gave the Panamanian outfit a second-leg win, but they were eliminated.