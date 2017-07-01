Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo's big bag and good omens for Germany

It was travel day for Germany, Chile, Portugal and Mexico as the Confederations Cup reaches its final stages.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 03:27 IST

Claudio Bravo saves a penalty against Portugal

As Chile and Germany gear up for the Confederations Cup final, Friday served as travel day for the sides ahead of the St Petersburg showdown.

Claudio Bravo's shoot-out heroics put Chile in a third major final in as many years at Portugal's expense, while Germany's young guns blew Mexico away on Thursday.

Both Mexico and Portugal will have a shot at redemption in the third-place play-off, although Cristiano Ronaldo - newly a father to twins - will not be present for the Selecao.

Final tweaks will be made on Saturday, but before then here's a snapshot of the goings on across Russia on social media...

Germany had the pedal to the floor in their thrashing of Mexico and decided to turn things over in their recovery session.

Also making a move were Chile. If you're seriously telling me Claudio Bravo's bag meets carry-on restrictions....

Preparing for a football match, or posing for the cover art for his first synth pop album? We'll let you decide what Cedric Soares is up to...

Só há uma forma de acabarmos esta competição: ganhar ao México! pic.twitter.com/Mbr1mwZGNj — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) June 30, 2017

Germany will look to their pocket-rocket striker Timo Werner for the crucial goals in St Petersburg and his club RB Leipzig sent their best wishes.

High fives for the top scorer at the #ConfedCup. Keep going, Timo! pic.twitter.com/tt1ilKqazW — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 30, 2017

Claudio Bravo, presumably without his bag after having to leave it on the runway, strikes a pose. Seems like a strange crush to get a picture of the back of his head, mind.