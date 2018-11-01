×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

CONMEBOL fails to confirm if River or Gremio will play Copa Libertadores final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    01 Nov 2018, 23:00 IST
river gremio-cropped
Gremio v River Plate in the Copa Libertadores

CONMEBOL failed to confirm who Boca Juniors will face in the Copa Libertadores final after Gremio announced an intention to appeal their elimination at the hands of River Plate due to coach Marcelo Gallardo breaking suspension rules.

River coach Gallardo was banned from the touchline for the semi-final second leg in Porto Alegre due to his conduct in the opening encounter, which the Brazilian side won 1-0 at El Monumental.

The Argentinian club reversed the deficit in Wednesday's second leg with a 2-1 triumph that set up a Superclasico in the final, but Gallardo admitted to entering the changing room at half-time, while he was also pictured communicating with his assistant Matias Biscay via radio from the stands.

Gremio later revealed they were to make a formal appeal to CONMEBOL – the governing body of football in South America – due to Gallardo's violation of suspension regulations.

CONMEBOL confirmed on Thursday that the first leg of the final will take place at Boca's La Bombonera stadium on November 10, but the return fixture – to be played 14 days later – has not been given a location, seemingly opening the door to Gremio.

CONMEBOL posted the announcement on their official Twitter account, saying: "The first final of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2018 will be played on Saturday 10 [November], at 16:00 local time, at the Boca Juniors club stadium. The second final will be played on Saturday 24, also from 16:00 [local time]."

Omnisport
NEWS
River Plate beats Gremio to reach Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate and Gremio to meet...
RELATED STORY
Boca set up Copa Libertadores final against archrival River
RELATED STORY
CONMEBOL to open probe on River coach's irregular talk
RELATED STORY
Boca expecting tough Superclasico in Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Gremio 'robbed' by VAR - Renato fumes after River Plate...
RELATED STORY
Gremio intend to appeal River defeat following Gallardo's...
RELATED STORY
Gremio 1 River Plate 2 (2-2 agg): Martinez sends visitors...
RELATED STORY
River Plate 0 Gremio 1: Michel header gives Brazilians...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras 2-2 Boca Juniors (aggregate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us