CONMEBOL opens hearing against River Plate after bus attack

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    27 Nov 2018, 15:04 IST
AP Image

South American soccer body CONMEBOL has opened a disciplinary hearing against River Plate after its fans attacked the Boca Juniors bus before the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

CONMEBOL made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. It said River has 24 hours to present its defense to the hearing at the confederation headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.

Later in the day, confederation executives will also gather to decide the fate of the second leg.

The final between the Buenos Aires archrivals was postponed on Saturday to Sunday, then on Sunday postponed indefinitely because Boca was in no fit state to play. The first leg was drawn 2-2.

Boca wants River to be punished for the attack that injured several players near River's Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

The disciplinary committee will decide whether to disqualify River Plate, force the second leg to be played behind closed doors, or transfer the match to a neutral stadium.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
