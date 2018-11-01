×
Conmebol opens investigation on River coach's irregular talk

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    01 Nov 2018, 01:19 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — South America's soccer body has opened an investigation on River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo for allegedly speaking to his players at the break of a match he was suspended.

Conmebol said on Wednesday it will look into Gallardo's actions during the Copa Libertadores semifinal against defending champions Gremio of Brazil.

River won the second leg 2-1 to reach the final of the most prestigious South American club tournament. It will play either Argentinian archrival Boca Juniors or Brazil's Palmeiras in the final.

Gallardo was filmed leaving River's dressing room after halftime. He was considered guilty of delaying his team's return to the pitch after the break in several Copa Libertadores matches.

Gremio requested Conmebol to annul River's victory, taking the Southern Brazil team to the final.

