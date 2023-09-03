Consadole Sapporo vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

Consadole Sapporo host Yokohama F. Marinos at the Sapporo Dome on Wednesday (September 6) in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinal.

The hosts have had their struggles in the J League this season and will hope for better luck in the cup. Consadole returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday, thrashing Gamba Osaka 4-0. Supachok Sarachart scored a brace before Gun-Hee Kim and Yuya Asano also netted.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have had a strong campaign and remain in the title race despite their recent struggles. They lost 2-0 to Kashima Antlers last time out, failing to register a shot on target.

Yokohama enjoyed a strong run of results in the J League Cup group stage, finishing atop their group with 15 points.

Consadole Sapporo vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between the two teams, with Consadole trailing 19-7.

Consadole have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Yokohama are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and their last four across competitions.

Yokohama (49) are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Consadole have picked up 14 points at home in the league this season. Only last-placed Shonan Bellmare (10) have picked up fewer.

Consadole Sapporo vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Consadole's latest result snapped a six-game winless streak. They have, however, won just two of their last six home games.

Yokohama, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of five games. They have struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Consadole 2-2 Yokohama

Consadole Sapporo vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four cup meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 matchups.)