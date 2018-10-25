×
Consistency is key to stay on top: Minerva Punjab FC

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Defending champions Minerva Punjab's technical director Paul Munster feels that consistency is the key to stay on top and his team would like to approach each game as it comes in the I-League beginning on Friday.

"It is a long season and we have to be consistent. You have to take one game at a time... The whole focus is first game at home," Munster told reporters here on Thursday.

Eleven clubs from 10 states will vie for top honours in the league which will continue for over six months. This season there is a fair amount of buzz due to Real Kashmir's debut in the top division.

Asked about team's expectations this season, Munster said, "there are high expectations from everyone. The expectation is to win the league again."

He said, be it Indian or foreign players, everyone is hungry for success.

"They have high expectations from themselves, not just within the league but also going through higher clubs...," he said.

Team's head coach Sachin Badadhe said they are a balanced squad.

Minerva Punjab will continue their reliance on the young players from their academy alongside the foreigners. Last year also, they did not have many big names in their ranks but went on to win the title.

The defending champions will face Churchill Brothers in their opener on Sunday

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
