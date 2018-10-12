×
Constantine confident of India's good showing against China

PTI
NEWS
News
31   //    12 Oct 2018, 18:36 IST

Suzhou (China), Oct 12 (PTI) India might be touted as underdogs in the much-anticipated football friendly against China here on Saturday, but national coach Stephen Constantine is confident of giving a good fight to their higher-ranked opponents.

India and China will go head to head in a football friendly for the first time in 21 years on Saturday with the home team a firm favourite despite poor recent form.

The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though their senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times, all of them in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup.

"The conditions are ideal and it's going to be a crucial game for us before the Asian Cup. It's really going to be a great football contest for all of us and the entire team is looking forward to it," Constantine said.

Constantine also thanked the Chinese Football Federation for the warmth and support extended to the Indian contingent.

"I would like to thank Chinese Federation for their hospitality and warm reception that we have got since we have landed here. We have trained on it and the pitch is in super condition. We are all now looking forward to the match," he added.

Despite the fact that the Red Dragons have failed to churn out positive results of late, Constantine warned his boys "not to get fooled" by their rivals' recent outcomes.

"Rome was not built in a day. Surely, we won't get fooled by the recent results of the Chinese Team. They are a very good side as well as they have a great coach. I understand that everybody wants immediate result but it takes time to build the team. I think Mr Marcello Lippi is trying to do that," the India coach said.

Constantine said it would be a great learning experience for the youngsters of the team.

"The U-23 team has performed quite well recently and it can be the perfect opportunity for them. Playing against China in this fantastic stadium would be a lesson for everyone," he signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
