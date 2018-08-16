Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Constantine's boys to travel to Australia on August 17

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
103   //    16 Aug 2018, 19:05 IST

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 22-member Indian football team squad will travel to Australia on August 17, as part of their preparation for the forthcoming SAFF Cup.

The squad has been camping in Delhi since July 28.

The Indian U-23 squad will be based at the Valentine Sports Park in Sydney for a 16-day long preparatory camp before they leave for Dhaka on September 1.

"The exposure trip was planned before the Asian Games but unfortunately, we were barred from taking part in the Games. We didn't see any reason to cancel the trip and had to postpone it prior to the SAFF tournament," head coach Stephen Constantine said.

Apart from the 22 players, two have been kept in reserves and might get a call-up to join the contingent in Australia if circumstances demand so. 20 players will eventually travel for the SAFF Suzuki Cup.

Constantine also thanked the clubs for releasing the players from their club commitments giving the national duty more priority.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the clubs for letting the players join the more-than-a-month long national team camp. We need such support from them until the AFC Asian Cup 2019. It's good for the country as well as the clubs. I appreciate that," he added.

"Although we didn't qualify for the AFC U23 Championship, these boys showed good signs in Qatar last year. A few new boys have come and they're putting in an effort to integrate with the other boys."

"It's a group of talented youngsters and I believe a good number of players will graduate to the senior team in time, the coach mentioned.

On being asked whether the U-23 players will be under pressure against the senior teams in the SAFF Cup, he explained: "I take it as a challenge for us. If the senior boys compete in the SAFF tournament, these young boys won't get the opportunity to play anytime soon.

"I think this tournament should be treated as a platform to give more exposure to the U23 boys which will be beneficial for India in future."

The list of 22 players along with 2 reserves:

GOALKEEPERS: Vishal Kaith, Kamaljit Singh, Sukhdev Patil.

DEFENDERS: Davinder Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mohd. Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Poojary, Isaac Vanmalswama, Nandha Kumar, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vignesh D.

FORWARDS: Sumit Passi, Hitesh Sharma, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.

RESERVES: Lalruatthara, Rohit Kumar

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
