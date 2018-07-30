Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Constantine says sorry after U-17 team criticism

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
79   //    30 Jul 2018, 21:08 IST

New Delhi, July 30 (PTI) Indian football coach Stephen Constantine today "apologised" for his unsavoury comments on the youth team's performance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year.

"I just wanted to apologise to everyone for my recent comments on the U17s. I am here in India for the best part of 7 years and the last thing I want to do is offend anyone," Constantine wrote on his twitter handle.

He added, "I have the greatest respect for the AIFF and football in India and always give them my 100%."

During a media interaction yesterday, national coach Constantine said the Indian team's performance at the U-17 World Cup was mediocre and the hype surrounding it was unjustified.

His out-of-the-blue comments ruffled feathers in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) whose president Praful Patel had praised the national U-17 team for its gutsy performance in FIFA's youth showpiece event.

"There was a lot of hype in the U-17 team's performance. They did not win any game in the U-17 World Cup and I am not quite sure what the hype was about.

"The team did OK. But I never knew why we are making it such a big deal. In the first place, the team did not qualify in the U-17 World Cup, (but played as) India hosted the tournament. Too much was made out of it," he had said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
The Arsenal Way: How Arsene Wenger's philosophy helped...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Academy players who can play for the...
RELATED STORY
Stephen Constantine answers critics and says India is not...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: The unpicked Indian Football Team
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India can qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Gokulam Kerala technical...
RELATED STORY
Ozil's agent brands Hoeness a 'disgrace' to Bayern and...
RELATED STORY
British actor Darren Tassell to play Indian Men's team...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football team's...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: India can qualify for knockout stage,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us