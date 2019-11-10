Conte lauds Inter's response after Dortmund disappointment

Inter head coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte lauded his side's response to the midweek Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund as they came from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday.

A penalty from Valerio Verre gave the visitors a surprise lead at San Siro but Inter stormed back in the second period thanks to Matias Vecino's header and a stunning strike from Nicolo Barella.

The win moves Inter to the Serie A summit and Conte was delighted with his players' response so soon after the disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in Germany.

"I saw an important response to the game in Dortmund, despite the fact we went behind and faced an uphill struggle against a team that man-marks," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"It was a great situation for them as they could defend and counter. We did very, very well not to lose our patience, to keep faith and not lose our heads. We rebelled against the result and the situation.

"The team are doing something important, as 31 points from 12 games is a good tally to have in our pockets. I thank the players, as once again they threw themselves into this and overcame every obstacle.

"The disappointment in Dortmund was very painful as we had the game in hand, but that is part of the maturation process and this response was what I wanted to see.

"After Dortmund, going down here could've killed us, but we fought back and must continue like this. Our fans also pushed us on to the end as they could tell we wanted to win it at all costs."

Barella whipped home a wonderful strike from 25 yards seven minutes from time to seal all three points, the midfielder describing it as the best goal of his career.

"It was a pretty difficult first half as Verona play good football, have intensity and caused us problems," he said.

"After the break, our intensity emerged over time and we deserved the victory. We are all giving our best and are highly motivated so that's the most important thing.

"It has been a tough time for all of us with so many games in a row, but that's why we trained so hard over the summer, to be ready for this.

"I think it was the best goal of my career!"

Juventus can leapfrog Inter back to the top of Serie A if they overcome AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.