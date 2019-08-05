×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Conte still hopes for Lukaku deal as Man United reportedly end Dybala talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    05 Aug 2019, 02:00 IST
romelu lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Inter boss Antonio Conte is holding out hope of a deal for Romelu Lukaku after Manchester United reportedly ended talks over a possible swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala.

Striker Lukaku has long been believed to be Conte's top transfer target but the Nerazzurri have been unable to match United's asking price, despite making what CEO Giuseppe Marotta described as a fair offer.

It seemed a move to Juventus was looking more likely as the Serie A champions discussed a deal that would also see Dybala move to Old Trafford.

However, widespread reports on Sunday said United have ended interest in the Argentina international due to his wage demands, the agent fees involved and concerns that he does not particularly want to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The news has seemingly reignited the prospect of Lukaku becoming an Inter player before the transfer window closes and Conte appears hopeful the deal could happen.

"We're continuing to work in the best possible way," he said after Inter beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 International Champions Cup draw. "I understand there are some gaps to fill but, at the moment, I'm very hopeful.

"At the same time, I'm working with a big group of players who I'm very satisfied with.

"I honestly don't know how it will end. I'm reading about the swap in the newspapers.

Advertisement

"Lukaku is a good player, a striker I tried to buy when I was the coach at Chelsea. We're talking about two big clubs in Juventus and Inter, but I honestly don't know how it will end."

Lukaku is still expected to leave United before the end of the Premier League's transfer window at 1700 local time on Thursday, even if they cannot sign a replacement.

Speculation on Sunday suggested Mario Mandzukic had agreed terms with the Red Devils, but it is not known how the end to the Dybala talks could affect any such deal.

Solskjaer is said to have been hugely impressed with the pre-season efforts of 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, meaning he is not desperate to sign a direct replacement should Lukaku leave.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus and United agree Dybala and Lukaku swap deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Dybala for Lukaku - is it as straightforward as it seems?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus preparing Lukaku-Dybala swap deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United, Juve agree Lukaku-Dybala deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree sensational Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal, Bruno Fernandes very close to joining the Red Devils, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Still no agreement between Paulo Dybala and Red Devils; Romelu Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils walk away from Paulo Dybala deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal, Red Devils given massive hope in Harry Maguire pursuit, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Lukaku agrees €9m contract as Juve push Dybala & Mandzukic to United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay £80m for Harry Maguire, Juventus sporting director lands in England for Paulo Dybala transfer talks, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us