Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Conte too pushy for De Laurentiis and Napoli

Chelsea's Antonio Conte was linked with Napoli, however, his demands proved too much for Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 05:13 IST
263
AntonioConte - cropped
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he opted for Carlo Ancelotti over Antonio Conte as the Italian did not push for signings like the Chelsea boss.

Former Bayern Munich head coach Ancelotti replaced Maurizio Sarri on a three-year deal last week – the veteran tactician returning to Serie A for the first time since leaving AC Milan in 2009.

Conte, who is reportedly set to be replaced by Sarri at Stamford Bridge, was also in talks with De Laurentiis, however, his demands proved too much for the Napoli owner.

Speaking about the arrival of Ancelotti, De Laurentiis said: "I hope he stays with us for another 10 years, but I always have to think about the good of the club.

"I'll always act with objectivity and not allow myself to be taken by enthusiasm. Don't worry, with Carlo we'll do what we have to do.

"With Carlo, we've felt over the years that he's a man who's always given us a sense of serenity.

"When he asked me for some players and I said 'no', he didn't keep insisting like Conte. He understood and did so with great tenderness.

"If he came here, it's because he likes the club, city and current team. He's not someone who'll use Napoli as a stepping stone.

"I'll never forget when Conte courted me for [Kalidou] Koulibaly, going up to €58million with Chelsea. I told him, 'what can I do with €58m?'. Money is a means, not an end. The end is Koulibaly."

Sarri guided Napoli to two runner-up finishes in three seasons, having almost dethroned reigning champions Juventus this term.

The 59-year-old held talks with Napoli over an extension, however, De Laurentiis turned to Ancelotti amid Sarri's growing links with Chelsea.

"There is no background to Sarri's exit," De Laurentiis said. "At a certain point I told the press that his time was over.

"I am in charge of a business, and I can't be waiting for others to be available when they should always be available for the club."

De Laurentiis added: "I gave him time, but then the time expired and I moved on by taking Carlo Ancelotti to Napoli.

"We started to collaborate together for two days in Rome and then with Ancelotti first in London, then in Canada."

Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid...
RELATED STORY
Sarri has run out of time – Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
RELATED STORY
Napoli hires Ancelotti as coach, replacing Sarri
RELATED STORY
Raiola talks up Napoli move for Balotelli
RELATED STORY
I don't do discounts - Napoli chief demands big bucks for...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Napoli appoint Ancelotti after Sarri...
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis hopes Sarri stays but says he can't hold...
RELATED STORY
Carlo's Angels? Napoli boss poses for unusual photograph
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018