Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Conte would have forced David Luiz Chelsea exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
609   //    26 Aug 2018, 14:01 IST
DavidLuiz - cropped
Chelsea defender David Luiz

David Luiz is enjoying a new lease of life at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri and concedes he might no longer be at Stamford Bridge if Antonio Conte was still in charge.

The Brazil international defender was a key figure in the Blues' 2016-17 Premier League title triumph but found himself out in the cold last season as injuries struck and his relationship with Conte soured.

He is back in the starting XI under Sarri, despite the former Napoli boss operating with a back four many felt would not play to the 31-year-old's strengths.

"It is amazing to play football, of course last season was not the best for me inside the pitch, but also I learned a lot outside the pitch as a person, as a man," he told Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's Sunday trip to Newcastle United, where they will look to make it three top-flight wins out of three this season.

"Sometimes you have to be patient, sometimes you have to take care of your body, sometimes you have to learn from outside to be good in the future.

"I got time to take care of my body; many times I was on the pitch in pain, and I never refused to play one game. It was good to rest and be fresh.

"If the manager had stayed the same, of course, everybody knows maybe I had to move clubs. Now I am here and so happy."

Sarri has brought his famed passing, high-tempo and high-pressing style to Chelsea, marking a clear contrast to the Conte era.

"I think every coach comes with new stuff to improve and help us and, of course, Sarri has already taught me many things I never saw before," David Luiz explained.

"He just gives to you [the public] five per cent of the idea, he's not going to give you 100 per cent of the idea. One of the parts of the idea is to focus on the ball and different parts of the pitch, you have to understand the movement.

"I think we are in the beginning. With everybody it takes time but we've already played two games and got six points."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
David Luiz very happy at Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to hijack the deal for...
RELATED STORY
'No chance' Willian would have stayed at Chelsea under Conte
RELATED STORY
Antonio Conte and the Chelsea board
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Marcos Alonso: Eighteen-years Ago Real Madrid Sent him...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Chelsea capable of swift Sarri adjustment, says Luiz
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 25 Quirky Reflections
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's Top 5 Performances under Antonio Conte
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us