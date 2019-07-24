×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras fight back for draw, River Plate held

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Jul 2019, 08:14 IST
FelipeMelo - Cropped
Palmeiras' Felipe Melo

Palmeiras came from behind to salvage a draw with Godoy Cruz in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie, while River Plate were held on Tuesday.

Trailing to a Santiago Garcia brace, Palmeiras rallied to secure a 2-2 draw in Mendoza.

Garcia headed in the opener from close range in the sixth minute before doubling the lead just before the half-hour mark.

However, Felipe Melo brought Palmeiras back into the encounter with a 34th-minute header.

Incredibly, Garcia had a chance to complete his hat-trick before half-time, but the forward had a penalty saved by Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton.

The hosts were punished for that miss just before the hour-mark, Miguel Borja taking a Luan pass before a brilliant turn and finish, putting the Brazilians in a decent position ahead of next week's second leg.

River Plate, defending their title, could be left to rue a late penalty miss after drawing 0-0 at home to Cruzeiro.

Awarded a spot-kick following a VAR review, River – who had the better of the chances throughout – saw Matias Suarez blaze the 99th-minute penalty over the crossbar.

Advertisement

In the day's other game, LDU Quito took a step towards the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win at home to Olimpia.

Advertisement
Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate advance, Boca Juniors held
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River draw again, Mineiro claim comeback win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Cerro Porteno top group, 93rd-min equaliser salvages River draw
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Ruben hat-trick sees Athletico beat Boca
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River win first game, ruthless Flamengo score six goals
RELATED STORY
River's Libertadores defence continues against Cruzeiro
RELATED STORY
Red Cards Galore! - Copa Libertadores Matchday 3 Round-up 
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, San Lorenzo punch tickets into last 16
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca Juniors qualify for last 16
RELATED STORY
Clashes occured between police and River Plate fans
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT VIK OLY
0 - 0
 Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow MOL CUK 10:30 PM Molde vs Čukarički
Tomorrow MLA ORD 10:30 PM Mladá Boleslav vs Ordabasy
Tomorrow HAU STU 10:30 PM Haugesund vs Sturm Graz
Tomorrow CSK OSI 11:00 PM CSKA Sofia vs Osijek
Tomorrow LOK SPA 11:00 PM Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Spartak Trnava
Tomorrow CON PAR 11:00 PM Connah's Quay vs Partizan
Tomorrow HAP KAI 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Kairat
Tomorrow FEH VAD 11:30 PM Fehérvár vs Vaduz
26 Jul JEU VIT 12:00 AM Jeunesse d'Esch vs Vitória Guimarães
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us