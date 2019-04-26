Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras, San Lorenzo punch tickets into last 16

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 Apr 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gustavo Scarpa scored twice for Palmeiras against Melgar

Palmeiras advanced to the Copa Libertadores round of 16 and the Brazilian giants were joined by Group F rivals San Lorenzo.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras reached the knockout phase thanks to Thursday's 4-0 rout of Melgar, while San Lorenzo also progressed despite their 1-0 loss to Junior.

With one matchday remaining, Palmeiras have 12 points – two clear of second-placed San Lorenzo, who are six points ahead of Melgar.

Palmeiras were too good for Peruvian hosts Melgar in Arequipa, where attacker Gustavo Scarpa scored twice.

Gustavo Gomez – who is on loan from AC Milan – opened scoring with a powerful header in the 10th minute and Scarpa's powerful effort doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Scarpa made it 3-0 in the 67th minute and substitute Moises completed the scoring with nine minutes remaining, while Melgar's Carlos Neyra was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Colombia's Junior won their first match of the campaign after edging Argentinian visitors San Lorenzo 1-0.

Meanwhile, 10-man Cerro Porteno – already assured of a spot in the last 16 – went down 2-1 at Zamora, who snapped a 17-game losing streak, in Group E.