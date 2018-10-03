Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate and Gremio to meet in semis

River Plate celebrate advancing to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals

River Plate advanced to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, where they will face Gremio for a place in the decider.

Argentine powerhouses River booked their passage through to the final four with a 3-1 victory over Independiente in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The quarter-final tie was evenly poised after three-time champions River played out a goalless draw with fellow Argentine side Independiente – the most successful team in Libertadores history thanks to seven titles – in the opening leg.

River, who won the tournament in 2015, were too strong on home soil despite trading goals with Independiente early in the second half.

¡¡GANÓ RIVER!!



El Millonario venció por 3 a 1 a Independiente en el Monumental y es semifinalista de la Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores. #VamosRiver pic.twitter.com/3GrgMHKR5d — River Plate (@CARPoficial) October 3, 2018

Ignacio Scocco's 47th-minute opener was cancelled out by Independiente's Silvio Romero eight minutes later at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti.

But substitute Juan Quintero restored River's lead in the 69th minute before fellow Colombian Rafael Borre sealed the side's progression with five minutes remaining.

Brazilian outfit Gremio, meanwhile, cruised into the semis following their routine 4-0 win against 10-man Atletico Tucuman.

Luan, Cicero and Jael were on target, while Alejandro Sanchez scored an own goal as Gremio triumphed 6-0 on aggregate over the Argentine visitors.