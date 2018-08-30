Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Colo-Colo into quarters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    30 Aug 2018, 08:53 IST
RiverPlate - Cropped
River Plate celebrate

River Plate and Colo-Colo reached the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals in contrasting fashion on Wednesday.

A 3-0 win at home to Racing Club saw River ease into the last eight in Buenos Aires, where there were three red cards as the visitors finished with nine men.

Lucas Pratto opened the scoring for River, who earned a 0-0 draw in the first leg, by sweeping home a Gonzalo Montiel cutback after a fine team move in the 11th minute.

The hosts doubled their lead approaching the half-hour mark through Exequiel Palacios.

River's victory was sealed with nine minutes remaining when Rafael Santos Borre side-footed in an Ignacio Fernandez corner.

Chaos followed as Enzo Perez and Ricardo Centurion saw red as both teams were reduced to 10 men, before Alexis Soto was also sent off late for Racing.

River will face Independiente in the last eight.

In Sao Paulo, Colo-Colo moved through on away goals after a 2-1 loss at Corinthians.

Beaten 1-0 in the first leg, Corinthians levelled the tie in the 17th minute, Jadson converting a penalty after a handball in the area.

But Colo-Colo scored a crucial away goal in the 32nd minute, when Lucas Barrios headed in a Damian Perez cross.

A header from Roger put Corinthians ahead once more in the second leg, but they were unable to find another goal before Danilo Fernando Avelar was sent off in additional time.

Cruzeiro also progressed to the quarter-finals, claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Flamengo despite a 1-0 home loss.

 
