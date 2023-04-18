Corinthians vs Argentinos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

Corinthians entertain Argentinos at the Neo Quimica Arena in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday (April 19).

The two teams made the grade on matchday one in Group E. Corinthians hammered Liverpool FC 3-0 in Montevideo, while Argentinos humbled Independiente del Valle at home 1-0. Both teams have three points apiece. Their upcoming meeting is expected to be a high-voltage affair.

Timao launched their campaign in the Brazilian Serie A with a 2-1 home win over Cruzeiro on Sunday, leaving them in seventh spot. Manager Fernando Lazaro is upbeat about his side’s chances against Argentinos, perhaps due to Corinthians’ sound home record - unbeaten in eight games.

Argentinos, meanwhile, have had an impressive streak, posting only two losses in their last ten games across ompetitions. The visitors are returning to the Copa Libertadores after missing the previous edition, as they failed to qualify. Gabriel Avalos is one of the players manager Gabriel Milito is counting on for his continental campaign.

The Paraguayan striker leads El Bicho with seven goals and one assist. He's also among the second-top scorers of the Argentine Primera División. “A win or a draw”, says the manager as they travel to Sao Paulo. They have won once and drawn twice in their last five away games.

Corinthians vs Argentinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have participated in 16 editions of the Libertadores since 1977.

Corinthians have won the Libertadores once (2012), the same year they also clinched their second FIFA Club World Cup.

Argentinos have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Corinthians have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Argentinos have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Corinthians – W-L-W-L-W; Argentinos – D-W-L-W-W.

Corinthians vs Argentinos Prediction

Roger Guedes is expected to lead the hosts’ attack following his brace against Liverpool. The Brazilian club will hope to claim full points to strengthen their lead in the group. Gustavo Mosquito is out with a knee injury, though.

Apart from Gabriel Avalos, Kevin Mac Allister and Francisco Gonzalez Metilli have been outstanding upfield, scoring three and two times respectively. Lucas Ambrogio has been sidelined with an injury, though. Corinthians come in as the favourite based on their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Argentinos

Corinthians vs Argentinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Corinthians

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Corinthians to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Argentinos to score - Yes

