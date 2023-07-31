Corinthians vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

Corinthians host Newell's Old Boys at the Neo Quimica Arena on Tuesday (August 1) in the first leg of the last 16 of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The hosts are enjoying a strong run of results and will hope to continue that streak when they return to continental action. They beat Universitario in the last 32 of the Copa Sudamericana earlier in the month, winning 1-0 and 2-1 in the two legs respectively.

Corinthians are set to feature in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana for the first time since 2019. They beat Uruguayan outfit Montevideo Wanderers 4-1 on aggregate before losing to Independiente del Valle in the semifinals.

Newell's, meanwhile, have struggled in the Argentine top flight recently and will hope for better luck in the Copa Sudamericana. They performed well in the group stage of the continental showpiece, finishing atop their group with 16 points from six games.

Corinthians vs Newell's Old Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first competitive meeting.

Corinthians have lost one of their last eight continental games against Argentine opposition.

Newell's have kept two clean sheets in ten games across competitions.

Only one of Corinthians' seven league defeats this season has come at home.

Seven of the Lepers' eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

Corinthians have scored in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.

Corinthians vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction

Corinthians are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in seven games across competitions. They have won their last four home games.

Newell's, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last nine games. They have had mixed results on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Newell's

Corinthians vs Newell's Old Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Corinthians' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Corinthians' last five games.)